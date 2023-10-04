School timings in Bengaluru likely to change due to traffic congestion, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Classroom

School Timings in Bengaluru are likely to change amid traffic congestion. The education department will conduct a meeting tomorrow, October 4 to discuss the revision of school timings across the city. Following a suggestion by the Karnataka High Court, the Department of School Education and Literacy is planning to advance the school timings by 30 minutes to one hour to decongest the roads in the city. However, concerns regarding the change in school scheduling are being voiced by parents and school associations.

At present, most of the schools in Bangalore start at around 8.30 a.m., but the department is exploring the possibility of advancing the timings by half an hour to one hour. Parents and stakeholders are raising concerns about the student's health and mental well-being.

Instead of changing school timings, parents, schools and other stakeholders suggested deploying more police personnel at major traffic zones near schools to help decongest the roads, according to the media reports.

The Karnataka Education Department will hold a meeting tomorrow with the association of private schools, an association of school vehicles, and parents on October 5 to discuss the school timings.

The Karnataka High Court took up this issue last month while hearing a PIL. The bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna Varale and Justice Krishna Dixit in the order said the state government may convene a meeting of stakeholders including representatives of private and public institutions, school bus operators, and parent's associations to discuss changing school hours to reduce traffic while also taking children's security and safety into account.