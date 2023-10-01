Uttar Pradesh: Timings for govt schools changed, check classes, lunch-break schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Uttar Pradesh government schools timing changed

Uttar Pradesh government has changed the opening and closing times for secondary and higher secondary schools in the state. This change happens every year from October 1. This year, along with the timing of opening and closing of schools in the winter and summer seasons, the time of lunch break has also changed. These changes are applicable to secondary and higher secondary schools across the state.

Uttar Pradesh Schools Revised Timings

As per the revised schedule, The government schools in Uttar Pradesh will operate from 8 AM to 2 PM between April 1 and September 30, 2023. While from October 1 to March 31, 2023, schools will operate from 9 AM to 3 PM.

After the school opens, a prayer meeting and yoga practice will be conducted for 15 minutes. The lunch-break will be from 10:30 AM to 11 AM in the summer season and from 12 Noon to 12:30 PM in the winter season.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh Government to change school timings under new education policy, check details

All schools are open on Sunday

All the primary and secondary schools in the state were open on Sunday, October 1. A one-hour Shramdaan program was organised in these schools today as part of the Swachhajanli program being celebrated on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. On this occasion, State Chief Yogi Adityanath also gave instructions to organise Prabhat Pheri for children in basic and secondary schools. It has also been instructed that students and teachers should fulfill their responsibilities of cleaning the school premises.