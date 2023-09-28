RSS-backed National Democratic Teachers Front retains DUTA president post, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi University

The RSS-backed National Democratic Teachers Front candidate AK Bhagi retained the post of Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) president, defeating Democratic United Teachers' Alliance candidate Aditya Narayan Mishra by a huge margin.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) 2023 elections were held on September 27, in which all RSS-affiliated NDTF candidates won by huge numbers. Nearly 85.5% of the 9,500 eligible voters participated in the elections. According to results, AK Bhagi polled 4,182 votes, and Mishra got 3,787 votes. AK Bhagi won the president post in teachers' body polls last time also.

Apart from this, other winning candidates are also from NDTF including Trimbak Chumbak, who received 6,929 votes; Abha Dev, who received 6,918 votes; Amit Singh, who got 6,816 votes; Rudrasish Chakraborty who received 5,688 votes; Sudhanshu Kumar, who received 5,264 votes; A. N. Sachin, who received 5,197 votes; Devanandan, who received 4,939 votes; Bimalendra Tirthankar, who received 4,769 votes; Anand Prakash got 4,517 votes; Anil Kumar received 4,296 votes; and Sanjeev Kaushal, who got 4,109 votes.

This time, around nine teachers' organisations of different ideologies came together to form the 'Democratic United Teachers' Alliance' (DUTA). It includes the Democratic Teachers' Front, AAP-backed Academic for Action and Development Delhi Teachers' Association, Indian National Teachers Congress, Delhi Teachers’ Initiative, Samajwadi Shikshak Manch, Common Teachers’ Front, Independent Teachers’ Front for Social Justice and 'Voice of DU Ad Hocs'.

While the National Democratic Teachers Front had won the DUTA elections in 2021, the Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) had won the polls five times in a row before 2021.

(With PTI inputs)