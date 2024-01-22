Ram Mandir Inauguration Day: CBSE Practical exams postponed for Pratrachar Vidyalaya students, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CBSE Practical exams postponed for Pratrachar Vidyalaya students

The Department of Education (DoE), Delhi has released a notice regarding the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) practical examination. According to the notice, CBSE Practical examinations scheduled at 9:30 AM on January 22, 2024(Monday) at Patrachar Vidyalaya are postponed till further notice. Patrachar Vidyalaya will observe a half-day closure till 02:30 PM on January 22, 2024, due to the celebration of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. Students are advised to go through the official website, edudel.nic.in for more latest updates.

This closure, following order number PS/DE/2024/20 dated January 21, 2024, from the Directorate of Education, GNCT of Delhi, on account of the celebration of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya.

The official notice reads, 'Patrachar Vidyalaya will remain closed for the first half of the day until 2:30 PM on January 22, 2024. Consequently, students with CBSE Practical Examinations scheduled at 12:30 PM on the same day are directed to report at 2:30 PM promptly to Patrachar Vidyalaya, Outram Lane, GTB Nagar, Delhi-110009.'

Students should note that no entry will be without an original PV card. Students are required to bring their subject-concerned Practical Assignments/projects/files and stationary items along with them. All the students have been advised to follow the instructions and stay informed about any future adjustments. The half-day closure is a measure to accommodate the celebration event, and the institute appreciates the cooperation of its students in ensuring a smooth and organized process during this period.