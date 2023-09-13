Punjab: 'School of Eminence' inaugurated in Amritsar, free bus services for students

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kejriwal inaugurated 'School of Eminence' in Punjab

The Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated the 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar, Punjab. During the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister said that the facilities like the government school which we inaugurated today will not be available in any private school here.

According to an official statement, this will be the first 'School of Eminence' in Punjab and will play a key role in providing quality education to the children of the state. The government will soon open more such schools across the state.

The 'School of Eminence' has smart classrooms, modern infrastructure and laboratories and playgrounds with facilities for various sports, the statement said. The AAP government plans to open 116 such schools across Punjab and develop them as centers of excellence for students from classes 9 to 12.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the schools will be a harbinger of a bright future for the students. He said the AAP had promised to the people of Punjab that government schools would be no less than the private ones.

"We had given a guarantee that government schools will be made the best. These 'Schools of Eminence' will bring revolution in education," Bains said.

Kejriwal, who is on a three-day visit to Punjab, will address a public gathering in Amritsar later in the day along with Mann. Kejriwal and Mann will also hold meetings with entrepreneurs in Amritsar and Jalandhar on Thursday during which issues being faced by them, including policy-related matters, will be discussed.

(With PTI Inputs)