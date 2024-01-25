Odisha: Schools, colleges to remain closed on January 27 due to SAMALEI Project Inauguration, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools, colleges in Odisha to remain closed on January 27.

The Odisha government has announced a holiday in all schools and colleges across the state for January 27 on the occasion of the launch of a temple redevelopment project in Sambalpur. The decision was taken to facilitate people to join the inauguration of the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) project, according to officials. This day also happens to be the fourth Saturday of the month, therefore government offices will also remain closed.

Temple launch schedule

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is set to inaugurate the Samalei project, encompassing the enhancement and peripheral development of the temple, the creation of a heritage corridor, and the incorporation of modern amenities. The inaugural rites began on January 22 and will conclude on January 26 with a Kalash Yatra comprising women from the city. The water collected during the Yatra will be utilized for the sacred bath of the Goddess.

The state government has allocated a budget exceeding Rs. 200 crore for this initiative, spanning an approximate area of 40 acres. The project encompasses the peripheral development of the shrine, the establishment of a heritage corridor, provision of facilities for pilgrims, enhanced temple accessibility, and the development of the Mahanadi riverfront.

Apart from this, a 30-meter wide road that connects the temple with the Mahanadi bank and housing projects for temple servitors are also a part of this initiative. The path is anticipated to make it easier for the presiding Goddess to perform her daily Mahanadi alati ceremonies. The government had planned to develop 108 acre area around the temple.

