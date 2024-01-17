Odisha government declares holiday for schools, colleges and offices today: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The government of Odisha has officially announced January 17 as a public holiday in light of the dedication of the 'Shree Jagannath Parikrama project' in Puri. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) released a statement noting that all government schools, colleges, and offices across the state will be closed on Wednesday, January 17.

About Shree Jagannath Parikrama project

The Shree Jagannath Parikrama project encompasses various developments around the Jagannath temple in Puri, including parking facilities, Shree Setu (a bridge), pilgrimage centres, a new road to ease the movement of pilgrims, as well as amenities such as toilets, clock rooms, and other visitor facilities.

The statement further outlined that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made this declaration to facilitate public participation in the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project. Invitations have been extended by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration to representatives from 90 religious shrines and institutions nationwide, inviting them to attend the event on January 17, it added.

As detailed on the official website of the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration, the Shreemandira Parikrama is a carefully planned 75-meter corridor encircling the Shree Jagannatha Temple in Puri. The primary objective of this project is to establish unobstructed pathways around the Meghanada Pacheri, enabling devotees and pilgrims to have a clear visual connection with the Temple, Neelchakra, and Meghanada Pacheri. Additionally, the Shreemandira Parikrama aims to provide essential facilities for pilgrims while enhancing safety and security measures for both the temple and its devotees.

Odisha BJP urges state to declare Jan 22 holiday

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Jaya Narayana Mishra of the BJP, has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to declare January 22 as a public holiday in view of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. “I would request you to kindly declare 22nd January 2024 as a public holiday so that all the devotees of Lord Sri Ram will be able to take part in it," Mishra wrote in a letter to the CM.

Congress leader and MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati has urged the state government to close all the liquor shops across the state on January 22 as a mark of respect towards Lord Ram. BJD leader and former minister Rabi Nanda also made a similar demand and urged people to refrain from taking non-veg food on January 22.

