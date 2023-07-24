NIT Rourkela Placements 2023: Highest package at Rs 52 lakh, over 1,534 job offers made

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL NIT Rourkela Placements report 2023-24

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela has recorded the highest number of campus placements for 2022-23 academic session. The institute stated in a release that more than 330 companies have made 1,534 placement offers to NIT Rourkela students in 2022-23 and more than 95 percent of students of the BTech programmes have been placed.

100% Placement of Students in These Branches

According to the official statement, the Institute has recorded 100 percent placements in branches like Electrical Engineering, Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering and BTech in Ceramic Engineering as well as dual degrees in Mining Engineering and Ceramic Engineering. The institute further informs that 24 students have received packages of more than Rs 50 lakh per annum and 8 of them have received the highest package of Rs 52.89 LPA.

NIT Rourkela Placements 2023: Average CTC

The Institute has witnessed an increase in the average CTC from 11.15 LPA in 2021-2022 to 12.95 LPA in 2022-2023, showing an increase of over 16 percent. Whereas, the average CTC of BTech for this year is Rs 14.22 LPA. The Computer Science department recorded an average CTC of Rs 21.87 LPA, while the electronics and engineering department recorded an average CTC of Rs 21.87 LPA. The average CTC for Communication Engineering is recorded at Rs 18.12 LPA, whereas for Electronics & Communication, it is recorded at Rs 17.97 LPA and for the Electrical department, the average CTC is Rs 14.55 LPA.

1,474 Students Registered for Campus Placements

NIT Rourkela said that a total of 1,474 students have registered for placements in 2023-24. Software and IT services companies including Microsoft, Amazon and AWS, Hotstar, SAP Labs were the top recruiters with 31.1 percent of the total offers made.

Other Recruitment Offers

Companies including Shell, Schlumberger, ExxonMobil, Tata Steel, and John Deere made up 26.8 percent of all job offers for the recruitment period of 2022–2023. According to the institute, 15.3 percent of all offers came from consulting and analytics firms, and this year's recruitment at NIT Rourkela included participation from Deloitte, PwC, Decimal Point Analytics, o9 Solutions, and Kantar.