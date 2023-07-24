UP BTech Counselling 2023: Registration begins at uptac.admissions.ac.in, complete schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP BTech Counselling 2023 Registration

UP BTech Counselling 2023: Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) has started the registrations for the UP BTech Counselling 2023 today, July 24. Candidates who wish to take admission in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes can register online through the official website-- uptac.admissions.ac.in till August 5 (3 PM).

The candidates who will complete the registrations will be required to appear for the document verification process between July 25 and August 6, 2023. The response to queries for round 1 counselling process will be conducted between July 25 and August 7. Applicants will be allowed to fill in the choices and lock their preferences from August 10 to August 13, 2023.

The round 1 allotment result against UP BTech Counselling 2023 will be declared August 14, 2023. Candidates who will be allotted seat in the first round of counselling will have to confirm their seats on or before August 16 (11:59 PM) by making a payment of Rs 20,000 or Rs 12,000.

UP BTech Counselling 2023: List of Courses Offered

For Admission to 1st Year

BTech/MTech (Integrated) through JEE Main-2023

BTech (BT)/ BTech (AG) through CUET UG-2023

BArch through NATA-2023

BDes/ BPharmacy/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ BVoc/ MBA (Integrated)/ MCA (Integrated) through CUET UG-2023

MCA/ MBA through CUET PG-2023

For Admission to 2nd Year

BTech/ BPharmacy (Lateral Entry) through CUET UG-2023

UP BTech Counselling 2023: Online Registration Steps

Go to the official website-- uptac.admissions.nic.in

Create login credentials and complete the registration process as instructed

Upload the required documents and pay the counselling registration fee

Review the application form and finally submit it

Download the confirmation page for further reference.

