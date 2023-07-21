UP BTech 2023 counselling: Schedule released, registrations from July 24

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP BTech 2023 counselling dates out

UP BTech 2023 counselling, Uttar Pradesh BTech Admission 2023: Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling schedule has been released. Candidates will be able to register themselves for counselling at the official website of uptac.admissions.ac.in.

The UP BTech counselling process will consist of seven phases. The first round of counselling registration will begin on July 24 and end on August 5 at 3pm. The process for document verification will be conducted from July 25 to August 6. The window for Online Choice Filling and Locking will open from August 10 to 13. Results of the seat allocation will be announced on August 14. By August 16, candidates will be able to pay for seat confirmation and online Willingness (Freeze/Float).

The second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds will begin on August 17, 21, 27, and 29, as well as September 1 and 6, according to the official schedule. The final two rounds will be special for gvernment insititutions while fifth round will be for Internal Sliding Govt. Institutions.

The second round's seat allocation results will be made public on August 19, and candidates will have until August 20 to submit their online requests for willingness (freeze/float), payment of seat confirmation, and withdrawal from consideration. Results of the round three seat distribution will be made public on August 23. Candidates can read the detailed notice in the povided PDF.