NEET UG new eligibility: Biology not mandatory to appear for medical exam, know the reason

NEET UG 2023 eligibility: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has revised the eligibility criteria for appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG 2023. According to the revised criteria, candidates who have physics, chemistry, biology, or biotechnology along with English even as an additional subject after passing class 12 from duly recognized boards will be eligible to appear in the medical entrance exam. Earlier, only those who studied physics, chemistry, and biology/biotechnology in their class 12th were eligible to appear in the exam.

After considering the New Education Policy (NEP) - 2020, it was decided in a meeting held in June to revise the eligibility criteria. The previous approach of the erstwhile Medical Council of India will be revised to allow candidates to study the necessary subjects, which include Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English, even as additional subjects after passing class 12. This decision aims to provide more opportunities to students who want to pursue a career in medicine.

The official notice states that the National Medical Commission, in its meeting on June 14th, 2023, decided to change the previous approach of the erstwhile MCI. The decision was made after considering the New Education Policy, which allows flexibility in the study of various subjects in Class 12th. The new approach permits candidates who have passed Class 12th from duly recognized boards by the concerned Govt. to undertake the study of requisite subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology along with English) even as additional subjects. Such candidates shall be permitted to appear in the NEET-UG Test and will also be eligible for a grant of Eligibility Certificate.

Two years of regular study required

According to the notice, this decision will be applicable to those who were earlier rejected by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The official notice states that the candidate should have undergone two years of regular or continuous study of the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Biotechnology, in Class 11 and 12 with practical, along with English. The two-year study was required to be completed from regular schools and not from open schools or private candidates. Further, it is also stated that the study of Biology and Biotechnology, or any other requisite subject, could not be completed as an additional subject after passing Class 12.