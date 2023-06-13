MPSOS Admit Card 2023 issued for Class 10th, 12th June exam; Download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MPSOS Admit Card 2023 released

MPSOS Admit Card 2023: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has issued the admit card for MPSOS Class 10th and Class 12th Exam 2023. Students can download the MPSOS Admit Card 2023 online through the official website, mpsos.nic.in. To access the Madhya Pradesh Open School Exam June 2023 admit card, students will have to enter their MPBSE roll number or OS roll number.

The MPSOS 10th exams 2023 are scheduled to be held between June 15 and June 27, whereas Class 12th exams will be held from June 15 to July 4, 2023. The timings of Class 10 exams are 8 AM to 11 AM, while the MPSOS Class 12 exams will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The MPSOS 10th exam will commence with Science paper and will conclude with Urdu paper, whereas the Class 12th exams will start with Hindi subject and will end with Economics subject. Class 10 students have to report at 7:30 AM at the exam centres and Class 12 students will be required to report by 1:30 PM. Students must carry the admit card on the exam day. Without the MPSOS admit card students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

How to Download MPSOS Admit Card 2023

Students can download the MPSOS admit card 2023 by following the below-mentioned steps.

Visit the official website at mpsos.nic.in. On the home page, hit the 'Admit Card' tab. Next, select the 'Open School Exam June 2023' link Enter the required credentials and submit it Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

