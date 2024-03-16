JNUSU Election 2024: Poll body releases eligible candidates list, 35 selected for president post

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jawaharlal Nehru University

The Election Committee of Jawaharlal Nehru University has announced the eligibility of 141 candidates to contest the central panel positions in the upcoming student union elections. These positions include president, vice-president, general secretary, and joint secretary. Specifically, 35 candidates are eligible for the president's post, 37 for vice-president, 38 for general secretary, and 31 for joint secretary. Additionally, the Election Committee has listed 171 candidates eligible to compete for councillor positions from various schools within the university. Nominations are currently open for withdrawal, with a final list set to be displayed by the Election Committee at 3 pm.

JNUSU Election 2024 schedule

According to the election committee data, students from around 20 schools of the Jawaharlal Nehru University will be participating in the upcoming polls. JNUSU Election 2024 is scheduled to be held on March 22 and the results will be out on March 24. After a gap of four years, the student union elections of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are being conducted. The elections were last held in 2019. According to a notice released by the university, The JNU Students Union Elections 2023-24 will be conducted between six to eight weeks after the commencement of the academic session for PhD students. i.e. February 2. The guidelines for holding elections will be issued by the office of the dean of students in due course of time.

(With PTI Inputs)