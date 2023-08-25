GATE 2024: IISc Bangalore defers registration date, expected by August 30

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IISc Bangalore defers GATE 2024 registration date

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has revised the application start date for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024). As per the latest official update, the IISc Bangalore will start the GATE 2024 registrations from August 30. Initially, the registration process was scheduled to be commenced on August 24.

"Dear Applicants: We know you are all eagerly waiting for the application portal to open! The Application Portal is expected to open by 30th August 2023. Thank you for your patience while we work toward making your application experience smooth and seamless," reads a tweet on the exam’s official Twitter handle.

The GATE 2024 registration will be hosted on the official website-- gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Candidates will be able to fill out the application form till September 29, while the registration last with additional fee is October 13. The IISc Bangalore will conduct the GATE 2024 exam on February 3, 4, 10, and 11 for 30 subject combinations. The institute has introduced a new test paper on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

GATE 2024 Revised Dates

Start date of online application - August 30, 2023

Last date to fill the application form - September 29, 2023

Last date to fill application with late fee - October 13, 2023

Application form correction - November 7 and November 11, 2023.

GATE 2024 admit card - January 3, 2024

GATE 2024 exam - February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024

GATE 2024 result - March 16, 2023

