IIMC Alumni Association's UP chapter holds meeting in Lucknow, decides to work for solving social issues

The meeting of the UP chapter of the country's top media institute Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Alumni Association concluded in Lucknow yesterday. Several important points were discussed in the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that a monthly meeting would be held on the first Sunday of every month. In the meeting, the alumni also expressed happiness that IIMC has once again been declared the best media institute in the country in recent surveys conducted by different independent organizations.

IIMC is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Apart from media education, IIMC has also been a training centre for Indian Information Service (IIS) officers for decades. It was established on 17 August 1965. Many decisions were taken in this meeting. For example, special events will be organised on the achievements of the students associated with the institute, efforts will be made to establish communication with the media students of various universities and necessary cooperation will be made in the direction of solving social issues.

State President of the organization Marinder Mishra said that IIMC Alumni Association UP Chapter will play an active role in strengthening the role of dialogue and cooperation among the members associated with the institute. The office bearers of the organization and the members present also expressed their views on this occasion. Ms. Ranjit Sinha, Sushil Tiwari, Amit Kanaujia, Ranveer Singh, Raghavendra Saini, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Adarsh ​​Singh, Sachin Yadav, Shubhi Chanchal, Rajiv Yadav, Arun Verma and Shamsul Arfeen were present in the meeting.

