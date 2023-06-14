Heatwave in India: Summer vacation in Jharkhand schools extended for 3 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heatwave in India

Heatwave in India: The Jharkhand Government has announced the extension of all schools up to Class 8 till June 17 in the wake of the prevailing heatwave conditions. An order issued by the secretary of the school education and literacy department K Ravi Kumar, said that schools for Classes 9-12 will reopen on June 15, 2023.

On June 11, The state government declared that all schools would have an additional three days of summer vacation starting on June 12.

"All categories of government, non-government, aided/ non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from June 15 till June 17 for classes from KG to 8 while Classes 9 to 12 will resume from June 15," the order said.

The maximum temperature in most districts of the state is hovering around 40 degrees Celsius while in the south and northwest parts, the temperature has breached the 40-degree mark, the weather department said.

Meanwhile, The weather department said that the situation might remain the same for at least the next five days and heat wave alerts have been issued for parts of the state till June 15. The maximum temperature is hovering between 38-44 degree Celsius across the state.

