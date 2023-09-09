G20: Nalanda University's image in background at ceremonial dinner to reflect ancient India's advancement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nalanda University's image in background at ceremonial dinner

A picture of Nalanda Mahavihara, also known as Nalanda University, the historic monastic university formed the backdrop at the greeting area where President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the G20 delegates at a ceremonial dinner hosted by her on September 9. G20 Summit Live Updates

Between the fifth and the twelfth centuries, the mahavihara, which falls in modern day Bihar, was in operation. Its legacy dates back to Mahavira's and Buddha's era, demonstrating how far ancient India had advanced in fostering scholarship and spreading knowledge.

The image of Nalanda Mahavihara, which reflects ancient India's advancement towards disseminating knowledge and wisdom, carries G20 logo on one side and the theme of India's presidency of the grouping -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One Earth. One Family. One Future' -- on the other.

ALSO READ | PM Modi launches Global Biofuels Alliance in his clean energy push on sidelines of G20 Summit

President Murmu and PM Modi received the heads of state and other dignitaries at the beautifully decorated Bharat Mandapam at the entrance spot with the Nalanda Mahavihara on the background.

PM Modi was also spotted outlining the value of the university to some of the G20 leaders, including Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

ALSO READ | G20 Summit: A look at all-veg special dinner menu for world leaders at Bharat Mandapam. Check full list

According to officials, its acceptance of diversity, meritocracy, freedom of thought, collective governance, autonomy, and knowledge sharing, all coincide with the core principles of democracy.

Aligning with India's G20 Presidency theme, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and regarded as one of the first international institutions in the world, Nalanda is a living testament to the enduring spirit of India's advanced educational pursuit and its commitment to build a harmonious world community.

(With PTI Inputs)