Edtech Startup Physics wallah announces lay off of 120 Employees due to Performance Review

Physicswallah, an ed-tech startup, recently terminated 120 employees following a performance review process. This is the first instance of layoffs announced by the company. In a statement, Physicswallah clarified that the layoffs were conducted as a part of the performance review cycle and were not aimed at cutting costs.

Satish Khengre, Chief Human Resources Officer at PhysicsWallah, stated that they conduct regular mid-term and end-term performance reviews. Between 70-120 individuals will be asked to transition during the October review cycle. During a recent interview, the CHRO announced that the company is planning to hire approximately 1,100 new employees in the next two quarters. He emphasized that their primary objective is to create a high-performing team. In the next six months, they intend to hire an additional 1,000 employees, which reaffirms their commitment to growth. The company values its current employees and acknowledges their crucial role in shaping the future of education technology.