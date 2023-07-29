DU UG Admission 2023: Application form correction begins at du.ac.in, steps to edit details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU UG Admission 2023 correction window open

DU UG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi has opened the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2023 application form correction window for admission to DU undergraduate programmes today, July 29. Candidates who wish to make changes in their DU UG Admission 2023 application form through the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in till July 30.

The candidates can edit or modify details in their UG application form except parent’s name, category, sub-category, caste, supernumerary quotas, gender, email ID, mobile number and bank account details. Earlier on July 25, the officials in a webinar stated that candidates will be able to make changes in their DU UG application form and can upload more certificates.

DU UG Admission 2023: Important Dates

CSAS Phase 1, 2 registration last date - July 26, 2023

DU UG Admission 2023 application form correction - July 29 to July 30, 2023

CSAS 2023 first merit list - August 1, 2023

Last date to accept the allotted seat - August 4, 2023

Last date to approve admissions by colleges - August 5, 2023

DU UG Admission 2023 Application Form: Steps to edit details

Candidates can follow the steps provided here to edit the DU UG Admission 2023 application form.

Visit the official website of DU UG admission at ugadmission.uod.ac.in Log in with the required details and the DU UG admission form will appear on the screen Click on the application correction link and make the necessary changes in the application form Review all the details in the application form and save the updated application form Finally, submit the application and download the confirmation page for further reference.

Direct Link: DU UG Admission 2023 Application Form