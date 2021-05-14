University of Lucknow announces BSc semester exam result

University of Lucknow semester exam results 2021: The University of Lucknow has announced the results for BSc fifth semester exam. The students who have appeared for the undergraduate semester exams can check the results through the website- lkouniv.ac.in.
The varsity earlier released the results of BA/ BSc/ BCom semester exams for various courses.
University Of Lucknow UG semester exam results: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- lkouniv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the 'result link'
Step 3: Enter roll number
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.
Meanwhile, the varsity has planned to promote over a lakh students studying in its 180 affiliated colleges without appearing in exams. The decision has been taken considering the current Covid-19 situations.