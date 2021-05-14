Friday, May 14, 2021
     
University of Lucknow announces BSc semester exam result

The students who have appeared for the undergraduate semester exams can check the results through the website- lkouniv.ac.in.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 14, 2021 18:57 IST
University Of Lucknow semester exam results available
Image Source : PTI

University Of Lucknow semester exam results available at lkouniv.ac.in

University of Lucknow semester exam results 2021: The University of Lucknow has announced the results for BSc fifth semester exam. The students who have appeared for the undergraduate semester exams can check the results through the website- lkouniv.ac.in

The varsity earlier released the results of BA/ BSc/ BCom semester exams for various courses. 

University Of Lucknow UG semester exam results: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website- lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'result link' 

Step 3: Enter roll number 

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

Meanwhile, the varsity has planned to promote over a lakh students studying in its 180 affiliated colleges without appearing in exams. The decision has been taken considering the current Covid-19 situations. 

