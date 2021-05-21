Tripura: Classes 1 to 4, 6 and 7 students to be promoted without exams

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL The summer vacation for school students has also been extended till June 7.

The Tripura government has announced to promote students from classes 1 to 4, 6 and 7 without exams. Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told reporters, "Class I, II, III, IV, VI & VII Students will be promoted to the next higher classes when the school will reopen then the students will be taken an examination of their respective classes that is of their previous classes for Evaluation of learning levels."

The summer vacation for school students has also been extended till June 7 considering the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

The state government also declared 20 different schools as specified category schools. “Glad to announce that 20 NOS state government schools are being deemed as specified category schools. These schools will be among the Model schools which will impart quality education to the students of our state,” Nath said.

Latest Education News