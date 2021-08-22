RRB NTPC 2021: Option to challenge answer key closes tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RRB NTPC window to raise objection on answer key is going to be closed tomorrow.

The window to challenge the RRB NTPC answer key is going to be closed tomorrow (August 23) at 11:59 pm. Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC first stage computer-based test can download the answer key from the official website of the railway recruitment boards (RRBs)-- rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC exam was held from December 28 to July 31 for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts of the Indian Railways. The RRB NTPC exam is being held to fill 35,208 vacancies in non-technical popular categories (NTPC) posts in the Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC answer key: How to raise objections

Candidates have to log in at - dc4-g22.digialm.com

Enter the exam registration details

Click on the answer key link

Download the question paper and the answer key

Go through the answer key

Submit the challenge along with representations

Deposit the fee.

Submit the challenge

The last date to submit the challenge is August 23, 11.59 pm.

