RRB NTPC 2021: Option to challenge answer key closes tomorrow

The window to challenge the RRB NTPC answer key is going to be closed tomorrow (August 23) at 11:59 pm. Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC first stage computer-based test can download the answer key from the official website of the railway recruitment boards (RRBs)-- rrbcdg.gov.in.
The RRB NTPC exam was held from December 28 to July 31 for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts of the Indian Railways. The RRB NTPC exam is being held to fill 35,208 vacancies in non-technical popular categories (NTPC) posts in the Indian Railways.
RRB NTPC answer key: How to raise objections
- Candidates have to log in at - dc4-g22.digialm.com
- Enter the exam registration details
- Click on the answer key link
- Download the question paper and the answer key
- Go through the answer key
- Submit the challenge along with representations
- Deposit the fee.
- Submit the challenge
- The last date to submit the challenge is August 23, 11.59 pm.
