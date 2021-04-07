Mangalore University postpones all degree exams amid covid surge

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Amid a surge in Covid cases across the country, all degree exams of Mangalore University, scheduled from April 8 to April 10, have been postponed, the varsity informed on Wednesday.

For the first time in five months, new Covid cases across Karnataka crossed the 6,000-mark in a day, with 4,266 in Bengaluru, said the state health bulletin.

"With 6,150 positive cases registered on Monday, the state's Covid tally reached to 10,26,584, including 45,107 active cases while recoveries increased to 9,68,762, with 3,487 patients discharged during the day," said the bulletin on Tuesday.

As epi-centre of the pandemic, Bengaluru reported 4,266 fresh cases on Monday, taking its Covid tally to 4,55,025, including 32,605 active cases, while recoveries rose to 4,17,726, including 2,417 discharged in the day.

The infection, however, claimed 39 patients, including 26 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 12,696 and city's toll to 4,693 since the virus entered the country in mid-March 2020.

Of the 351 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 160 are in Bengaluru hospitals, followed by 32 in Kalaburagi, 24 in Mysuru, 21 each in Bidar and Tumakur and 13 in Dakshina Kannada district, with the rest spread in the remaining 25 districts across the state.

Out of 1,02,021 tests conducted during the day across the state, 9,128 were through rapid antigen detection and 92,853 through RT-PCR method.

The positivity rate rose to 6.02 per cent and case fatality rate was 0.63 per cent across the state on Monday.

Meanwhile, 49,646 people, including 20,725 senior citizens and 28,058 above 45 years were vaccinated during the day.

Cumulatively, 46,44,731 people, including 23,05,461 senior citizens and 10,80,361 above 45 years have received the shot till date across the state since the vaccinaton drive was launched on January 16.

"Karnataka is in the sixth position across the country in the vaccination drive after Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal," said state Health Minister K. Sudhakar, a medical doctor by profession.

(With IANS inputs)

