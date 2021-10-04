Maharashtra LLB CET 2021: Admit card for 5-year course released; how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra LLB CET admit card 2021 for the 5-year course has been released.

MAH LLB CET 2021: Maharashtra LLB Common Entrance Test (CET) admit card 2021 for the 5-year course has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. The test has been scheduled for October 8. Candidates can check all the important information on the official website of MAH LLB--cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH LLB CET Exam 2021 will be held for admission of candidates to 5 year LLB course. The admit card of the MAH LLB 3 year course exam has already been released before on the official website. The registration process for MAH LLB CET 2021 5 year course started on June 28.

MAH LLB CET 2021 admit card: How to download

Go to the official website-cetcell.mahacet.org. On the Admit Card links, click on the link to download admit card for MAH LLB 5 year course. Candidates should note that they have to log in with their application number and date of birth. Following this, the admit card would appear on the screen. Candidates should keep a copy of the admit card for future reference.

MAH LLB CET 2021: Exam pattern

Candidates must note that it is mandatory for candidates to carry the CET admit card to the exam hall. MAH LLB CET 2021 will be held for 150 makes. The exam is of a duration of two hours.

The paper will consist of questions from General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Legal Aptitude, and Legal Reasoning, English. There are no negative markings in the exam. The MAH LLB exam will be conducted both in English and Marathi.

READ MORE| Dr Kalam Memorial Teacher's Award winners to be announced on October 15

READ MORE| TS PGECET Counselling 2021: Round 1 registration starts today, check how to apply

Latest Education News