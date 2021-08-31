Delhi KV schools to reopen from September 6

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kendriya Vidyalaya schools in the Delhi region are most likely to reopen from September 6 for classes 9-12.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Delhi region, released an official notification on Tuesday (August 31) regarding the reopening of offline classes in Kendriya Vidyalas of Delhi region for classes 9-12 from September 6.

The KVS official notification states, "All the principals are directed to be prepared for the reopening of schools for classes 9- 12 with 50 per cent capacity from September 6."

KVS has also directed all the principals to call for an online Parent Teacher Meeting (PTM) to discuss the school reopening issue on September 1 and 2, after reaching a conclusion, the schools must take measures to inform all the teachers and students of the conclusion drawn regarding the reopening of schools by September 3. The schools must collect a Parent's Consent Form by September 4.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced on Friday (August 27) that all the schools, colleges, and coaching institutes will be reopened in the national capital from September 1.

Delhi government has also released a list of important guidelines in order to take care of students' and teachers' safety and good health. The Delhi government has directed all schools to set up a quarantine centre in every school for emergency purposes.

