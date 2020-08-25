Karnataka SSLC Supplementary 2020 exam date sheet released. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI Karnataka SSLC Supplementary 2020 exam date sheet released

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary 2020 Exam Date Sheet: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the time table for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary exam 2020. According to the schedule, the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exams will be held from September 21 to 28.

Candidates who have applied for the KSEEB Class 10 Supplementary Examinations 2020 can check the exam date sheet from the official website-- kseeb.kar.nic.in.

The examination will be of three hours duration — from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm. The students will be awarded an extra 15 minutes to go through the question paper

