JEE Advanced 2021: How are JEE Main toppers preparing for IIT-entrance?

JEE Advanced 2021: With just weeks left for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, the IIT-entrance aspirants are at their last leg of preparation. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 3. Most of the candidates appearing for the engineering entrance consider JEE Advanced, as one of the toughest entrances and way different from the JEE Main. According to the toppers in JEE Main, the IIT entrance judge candidate's aptitude knowledge and understanding of the subject, while questions in JEE Main are on basic understanding of the sections.

To boost your preparation at the last minute, know how JEE Main toppers are preparing for the IIT-entrance, JEE Advanced.

JEE Advanced 2021: Here's how toppers are preparing for IIT-entrance

Pal Agarwal, Uttar Pradesh topper- Pal Agarwal, the topper in JEE Main from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh secured 100 percentile in the April session, and 99.988 percentile in the February session. For JEE Advanced, the preparation strategy remains the same for Pal. But, she is now revising chapter-wise to clear concepts, and to get detailed knowledge on important sections, which is required to solve the JEE Advanced paper. "Just two weeks left, I am revising the last year papers thoroughly, and try to attempt more mock tests to get accustomed to JEE Advanced paper," said Pal.

READ MORE | JEE Advanced 2021 application process ends today, details here

Apart from the FIITJEE materials, Pal is following Physics books by HC Verma, IE IRODOV, Maths- R. K. Bansal, and NCERT materials for Chemistry.

Vaibhav Vishal, Bihar topper- Vaibhav Vishal topped the JEE Main exam this year securing 100 percentile in the April session and 98 percentile in February and March sessions. With just weeks left for the JEE Advanced, Vaibhav is now practicing last year papers every day, and mock tests at least four days in a week.

Meanwhile, his preparation strategy remains the same, as according to him, "I am preparing for both the exams simultaneously, after JEE Main, I put more focus on JEE Advanced, but the preparation strategy remains same- Coaching study materials, NCERT books, previous year papers and mock test."

Ruchir Bansal, Delhi topper- Ruchir Bansal shared the top position in JEE Main with Kavya Chopra from Delhi. Ruchir scored 100 percentile in the April session, 99.96 percentile in February session and 99.91 percentile in the March session.

Ruchir said that his preparation for JEE Advanced helped him to crack the JEE Main. "There was no separate preparation strategy for JEE Main, and I did not refer to books, other online resources. My teachers in Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) always suggested to prepare methodologically, and the tutorial materials are enough for the entrance exam preparations," he said.

His daily schedule for the JEE Main, will continue till October 2, day before JEE Advanced. "I will follow NCERT, NCERT exemplar materials thoroughly, besides tuition modules. Besides the daily study of six to seven hours, I will practice previous year papers and try to attempt more mock tests," Ruchir said.

Only top 2.5 lakh score holders in JEE Main are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced. The minimum cut-off for general category candidates to appear for JEE Advanced is 66.22, OBC- 68.02, SC- 46.88, ST- 34.67.

JEE Advanced is conducted to give admissions to top engineering institutes- the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs). For details on JEE Advanced, please visit the website - jeeadv.ac.in.

