ICAI CA July exams: Supreme Court allows opt-out option, relaxes RT-PCR testing condition

ICAI CA July exams: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to provide opt-out options to candidates appearing for the CA July exam. The court has disapproved the suggestions of ICAI that students will not be allowed to opt-out if he/she is in the same city.

"We direct that candidate should be allowed to opt out and it will not be treated us an attempt. Such candidate can appear in backup when situation is conducive," the court said.

Also, the candidates who will affected by Covid during exam will be allowed opt out and it will not be treated as an attempt. As per the verdict, the candidates can appear in exams to be held in November or can take backup exams later as per rules.

Such candidates do not need to produce RT-PCR report if medical certificate issued by registered medical practitioners for his family members is produced along with request for opting out. " A candidate who has suffered covid personally or any of his family members, so certified by a registered medical practitioner, as a result of which he is unable to appear for exam, or disabled from preparing for the exam, is entitled to exercise the option of opting out. It will not be considered as an attempt. Such candidate will be permitted to appear for the next examination for both old and new syllabus," the verdict read.

Also, the candidates who could not appear in the exam due to lockdown restrictions will also be allowed to opt-out and can take exams later.

The candidates who will appear in the exam have to produce RT-PCR report and should adhere to strict Covid-19 guidelines. " ICAI shall ensure that there is strict adherence to the SOP notified by the competent authority, including the Disaster Management Authority," the apex court verdict mentioned.

