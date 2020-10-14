CA exams postponed: ICAI issues revised schedule. Check new exam dates

Image Source : FILE CA exams postponed: ICAI issues revised schedule

CA exams postponed: The CA examinations which were scheduled to be held from November 1 to 18 have been postponed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, in view of prevailing situation of coronavirus. The CA examination are now scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 14.

The official notification reads, “In continuation to the Announcement dated 15th July, 2020; as also Announcement dated 8th October 2020 made regarding Opt-Out window, another Announcement dated 8th October 2020 regarding SOP guidelines for examinees Centres and Centre Superintendent/ observers; it is hereby notified for general information that in view of prevailing circumstances; it has now been decided that the Chartered Accountant Examinations earlier scheduled from 1 st November 2020 to 18th November 2020.”

CA Exam postpone - official notification: Direct link

CA exams 2020: Foundation Course Examination

8, 10, 12 and December 14, 2020

CA exams 2020: Intermediate (Ipc) Course Examination – Under Old Scheme

Group-I: 22, 24, 26 and November 28, 2020

Group-II: 1, 3 and December 5, 2020

CA exams 2020: Intermediate Course Examination – Under New Scheme

Group-I : 22, 24, 26 and November 28, 2020

Group-II: 1, 3, 5 and December 7, 2020

CA exams 2020: Final Course Examination - Under Old Scheme

Group –I : 21, 23, 25 and November 27, 2020

Group -II: November 29, 2020, 2, 4 and December 6, 2020

CA exams 2020: Final Course Examination - Under New Scheme

Group -I: 21, 23, 25 and November 27, 2020

Group -II: November 29, 2020, 2, 4 and December 6, 2020

CA exams 2020: Insurance And Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination

Modules I to IV 21, 23, 25 and November 27, 2020

CA exams 2020: International Trade Laws And World Trade Organisation (ITL and WTO), Part I Examination

Group A 21 and November 23, 2020

Group B 25 and November 27, 2020

CA exams 2020: International Taxation – Assessment Test (Intt – AT) 21 and November 23, 2020

Candidates should note that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage