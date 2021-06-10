How ed-tech companies, govt can ensure education is not disrupted in likelihood of Covid third wave

Image Source : PTI/ FILE Today, students have begun to be taught using ed-tech platforms at schools all over the world

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on our normal life styles and business ecosystems. Educational institutions, which are central to the cycle of regeneration of our workforce have not been spared either. Even before the impact of the first wave of infections could be assessed, the world is gripped with another onslaught. It is now believed that the third wave will be equally unpredictable, and some experts are already warning it might affect children the same way it has impacted the young population during the second wave.

As dire as it sounds, education still needs to continue for our students, whether schools open or not. The rupture caused by the pandemic in its first avatar has already caused a huge paradigm shift in the way education could be delivered under lock down regulations across the world.

Online education came to the rescue handsomely and although the term is well-known, the year 2020 will be remembered as forever altering the perception of virtual learning. Starting 2021, and life as we know has changed and it seems clear that the post-Covid world will need an alternate mechanism of education delivery - one that is not subject to physical presence and brick and mortar schooling, but one where a complementary virtual schooling will become de rigueur.

Today, students have begun to be taught using ed-tech platforms at schools all over the world. The merits far outweigh any reasons for hesitation to welcome this transition. Students are no longer obligated to speed through topics for fear of being left behind, thanks to on-demand learning via videos, online classes, and ubiquitous accessibility. They can now go over any lesson as many times as they desire. It has provided students with the opportunity to catch up on schoolwork if they miss a physical class due to illness or other reasons. Also, with online classrooms and digital study materials, every student in any part of the world may be supplied with world-class learning facilities and supervision from professional teachers, genuinely enabling learning for all.

Ed-tech platforms are transforming the education landscape in a manner never witnessed before. Start-ups, tech-enabled apps are offering a world of options and opportunities to students, teachers, and schools alike. Ed-Tech platforms like Fliplearn are offering schools, students and teachers the full bouquet of education services in the comfort of their own spaces. A new flexibility and efficiency is creeping into the education sector that is promising to revolutionize the way we learn and teach.

The online system of education has been adopted by almost all private schools and to some extent by government schools as well, although it still needs much more adoption by teachers and the systems needs to be made more robust. Technology-assisted/online learning is poised to play a key role in ensuring that high-quality education reaches children across the country, regardless of their geographic location, socioeconomic status, or external circumstances. Many ed-tech companies have a vision that includes not only offering high-quality education but also assisting students in preparing for careers and obtaining good college admissions.

Ed-tech companies should partner with governments to take advantage of these headwinds and use the power of technology to transcend the old limitations of education delivery across socio-economic and geographical barriers with an aim of providing affordable and quality education to all sections of society.

- Written by Divya Lal, Founder and Managing Director, Fliplearn

