Himachal Pradesh HPBoSE releases promotion criteria for Class 10 exam

HPBoSE Class 10 exam 2021: The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBoSE) has released the promotion criteria for the class 10 students. The board had earlier cancelled the class 10 exam taking in view students' health following the surge in Covid-19 cases.

As per the assessment criteria, the class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of their performances in the first term, second term, pre-board and internal assessment exams, following which the final result will be announced. Meanwhile, the evaluation criteria for the open school is yet to be announced.

The class 12 exam and annual exam of colleges has also been postponed. The decision on conducting the exams will be taken after reviewing the Covid-19 situations in the state.

