Himachal Pradesh HPBoSE Class 10 exam cancelled, 12th postponed

Himachal Pradesh HPBoSE 10th, 12th exams 2021: The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday announced to cancel the class 10 exam amid surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

“Keeping in view the sharp surge of covid-19 cases in the State, it was also decided in the meeting that the annual examination of the 10th standard of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education would stand cancelled,” the government’s official handle tweeted.

As per the government notification, students will be promoted to the next class, class 11 following the CBSE's assessment criteria for the 10th exams. The CBSE' assessment criteria which was released last week mentioned that while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

The class 12 exam and annual exam of colleges would also remain suspended till further orders, it mentioned. The decision on conducting the exams will be taken after reviewing the Covid-19 situations in the state.

