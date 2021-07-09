Haryana schools to reopen from July 16. Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Haryana schools to reopen. (Representational image)

Haryana schools are all set to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from July 16 and classes 6 to 8 from July 23, as Covid cases continue to follow a downward trend.

"Schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from 16th July with social distancing. If the situation remains normal, then, schools will be reopened for other classes too," Haryana Education Minister said on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Haryana reported nine more Covid-related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 9,534, while 57 fresh infections pushed the case count to 7,69,205, according to the Health Department's daily bulletin.

Two deaths were reported from Gurgaon and one each from Hisar, Panipat and Kurukshetra districts.

Of the fresh infections, seven cases each were reported from Palwal and Fatehabad, and six cases each were from Gurgaon and Karnal.

There are 993 active cases in the state, while 7,58,678 people have recovered from the infection so far.

The recovery rate was 98.63 per cent, the bulletin added.

