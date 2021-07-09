Karnataka KSET exam date released, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE KSET will be held on July 25

KSET exam 2021: The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET 2021) will be held on August 25. University of Mysore in its official notification mentioned, "The KSET center, University of Mysore, had postponed the KSET exam which was scheduled to be held on April 11 due to some reasons. Now, the said KSET is rescheduled to conduct on July 25."

KSET will consist of two papers having multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Paper-1 consist of 50 objective questions and paper-2 will contain 100 MCQ questions carrying 2 marks each.

The KSET exam was earlier postponed scheduled to be held on April 11 and 25. The hall ticket will be available to download at the website- kset.uni-mysore.ac.in. For details on exam schedule, paper pattern, please visit the website- kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

Latest Education News