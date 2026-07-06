As Trump keeps up threats, calls to kill him echo across Khamenei funeral in Iran

New Delhi:

A massive funeral gathering in Tehran for Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei turned into a powerful display of anger and defiance on Sunday, with crowds openly calling for the killing of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The slogans came just a day after Trump said the United States had the ability to eliminate Iran's remaining leadership "with one shot" but chose not to do so because Washington still wanted to negotiate with Tehran.

The funeral, held at Tehran's Grand Mosalla prayer complex, drew Iran's top political and military leaders along with hundreds of thousands of mourners. While the ceremony honoured Khamenei and members of his family killed during the recent US-Israeli strikes, it also became a platform for revenge-filled speeches and anti-US rhetoric.

Trump's warning fuels fresh outrage

Trump has continued to sharpen his attacks on Iran despite indirect talks between Washington and Tehran remaining on the table. Speaking to Axios, Trump claimed the US could have targeted Iran's top leadership gathered for the funeral.

"They are all there. One shot and we can take them all out, but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with," he said.

A day earlier, Trump had also mocked Iran's situation, saying the country was desperate for a deal with Washington.

"We knocked the hell out of Iran. They are dying to settle. We gave them a week off for a funeral because we're nice," he said. He also described Iran's economy as badly weakened, claiming soaring inflation had pushed the country into a difficult position.

'Trump's murder is our responsibility'

Trump's remarks triggered strong reactions at the funeral, where calls for revenge dominated the atmosphere. Holding Iranian flags, red banners symbolising vengeance and portraits of Khamenei, mourners chanted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel."

Posters and graffiti across the Grand Mosalla complex also called for the assassination of Trump and Netanyahu. Poet Mohammad Rasouli, who addressed the gathering before the funeral prayers, drew loud cheers when he declared, "From now on the shroud is our garment. I swear by your blood; Trump's murder is our responsibility."

He went on to question why Trump was still alive, saying it would be a disgrace if those responsible for Khamenei's death were not avenged. Many mourners echoed similar sentiments.

"I came here to shout and seek revenge. They killed our imam. We should kill their leader, Trump," said Gholamreza Sabooni, a 29-year-old grocery store worker.

Iran's leadership puts up a united front

The funeral also marked the first major public appearance of several senior Iranian leaders since the war. President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani attended the prayers, alongside senior Revolutionary Guard officials and members of the Khamenei family.

Their appearance was widely seen as an attempt to project unity and confidence despite Israeli threats and continued pressure from the United States. However, Mojtaba Khamenei, widely believed to have been wounded in the strike that killed his father, did not appear at the ceremony.

Week-long mourning amid regional tensions

Iran has organised a week of funeral processions for Khamenei and four members of his family who were killed in the opening strikes of the recent US-Israeli conflict.

Authorities have shut down major roads and restricted airspace for the mourning events, which will conclude with Khamenei's burial at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad later this week.

Also Read: Trump keeps up pressure on Iran, says US could wipe out leaders gathered at Khamenei's funeral 'in one shot'