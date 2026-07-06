We skipped promotions to escape ban, but knew it wouldn't stay long: Diljit Dosanjh on Satluj's ZEE5 takedown

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh's last film, Satluj, has taken over trends after the movie was removed from Zee5 two days after its release. It is the same film by director Honey Trehan, that was denied a certificate and release in India by Censor Board of Film Certification.

Initially titled Punjab 95, the film is based on the life history of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who is known for exposing alleged illegal cremations and extrajudicial killings in Punjab during the militancy years.

Satluj was released after 3 years

CBFC has suggested 127 cuts and the removal of the word Punjab from the movie. However, the makers wanted to release the film as it was. However, after even agreeing to several terms, the film did not get to see the light of the day in Indian theatres.

But on July 3 evening, the film was suddenly released on Zee5 without any notice. With the news going viral online, the movie saw huge viewership in just two days. But as expected by the makers, the film was removed from the OTT streaming within two days of its release.

Now Diljit Dosanjh has shared a long video talking about the fate of his film.

What did Diljit say?

Diljit Dosanjh addressed fans in an Instagram Live session after Satluj was removed from ZEE5 in India, saying the development did not come as a surprise to the makers. Opening the live session, Diljit said they had anticipated that the film could be taken down soon after its release. While he had expected it to happen on Monday, when offices reopened, he admitted he did not think it would happen as early as Sunday evening.

He revealed that the team deliberately chose not to promote Satluj before its release because they feared it might be stopped before reaching audiences. "From day one, we knew this could happen. That's why we didn't promote the film. We released it without informing anyone because if we had announced it and promoted it for two days, it probably wouldn't have been released at all," the actor said during live stream.

The film has reached homes: Diljit Dosanjh

Despite the removal, Diljit said he was content because the film had already reached viewers. "The film has reached people's homes. Many have already downloaded it, and today the youth is talking about it. That's what makes me happy," the actor said.

Diljit stressed that the film's objective was to ensure that the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra reached people. According to him, attempts to suppress the film had only generated more discussion around the activist. The Punjabi star said, "The more you try to stop it, the more people talk about it. Once something is on the internet, it cannot simply disappear."

He also expressed relief that, after nearly four years of waiting for the film's release, audiences had finally been able to watch it.

I am not shocked: Diljit Dosanjh on Satluj's ZEE5 takedown

Responding to comments about the film's removal, Diljit clarified that he was not upset about the takedown itself because it had been expected. Instead, he said he was saddened that the issues depicted in the film continued to spark controversy decades after the events it portrays.

"I'm not sad that the film was removed. I knew this would happen. What saddens me is that even today we are still struggling to talk about these issues,' Diljit said.

Concluding the live session, Diljit urged those who had watched Satluj to continue discussing Jaswant Singh Khalra's work and legacy as he said, "He gave his life without thinking about himself or his family. It is our responsibility to ensure that his voice continues to be heard."

Also Read: Three years of delays, demand for 127 cuts and ZEE5 takedown | The journey from Punjab 95 to Satluj