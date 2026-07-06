Ram Temple Trust to hold crucial meeting at 3 pm today amid donation theft row; here's what's on agenda

Ayodhya:

Amid the donation theft row at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold a crucial meeting at 3 pm today (July 6), with key decisions expected on the issue. According to the reports, the first agenda item of the meeting will be the resignations of Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Dr Anil Mishra, who are understood to have stepped down on moral grounds following the controversy.

The Trust is also expected to review the interim report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the alleged irregularities in the counting of money received through the temple's donation boxes.

Agenda for the meeting

The key agenda items for today's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust meeting are expected to include:

Consideration of the resignations of Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Dr Anil Mishra

Presentation and review of the SIT's interim report on the counting and handling of donations received through the Ram Temple’s donation boxes

Discussion on future arrangements for temple management

Consideration of names for appointments to the positions that may fall vacant

Decisions on other important matters with the permission of the Trust president

The meeting may also discuss the possibility of major changes to the Trust's current structure.

Many to join meeting via video conferencing

Members who cannot attend the meeting in person will be able to join via video conferencing. The Trust meets every three months. The last meeting was held on March 21st regarding preparations for Ram Navami. Since January 2021, the temple construction work has been overseen by Gopal Nagarkatte (Rao), an invited member of the Trust.

Invited members can express their opinions, but they do not have voting or administrative powers. Currently, only Champat Rai, Dr Anil Mishra, and Gopal Nagarkatte have administrative powers, including issuing aarti passes and VIP passes. A resolution must be passed by a majority of the existing permanent members to include a new permanent member in the trust.

Permanent trustee takes all decisions

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is an independent entity from both the Central and the Uttar Pradesh governments. All decisions of the Trust are made internally by the permanent trustees. The Trust was formed in February 2020 following the Supreme Court's decision in November 2019.

The Trust has a total of 15 members (currently fourteen), of which four are ex-officio members without voting rights, and one member has passed away. Representatives of the central and state governments are members of the Trust, but they do not have voting or decision-making rights.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was appointed the first president of the trust, Champat Rai the general secretary, and Govind Giri the treasurer. Former IAS officer Nripendra Mishra is the chairman of the construction committee. Krishna Mohan replaced the late Kameshwar Chaupal, while Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra's seat is currently vacant after his death.

According to the Trust's rules, only the permanent trustees have the right to vote on any decision. Ex-officio members include administrative representatives from the central and state governments. They do not have voting rights. This arrangement places complete control of the Trust in the hands of its permanent members.

The addition of a new trustee or any major change to the Trust's operations requires the approval of a majority of the permanent trustees.

Members of Ram Temple Trust

Govind Giri Maharaj: A spiritual guru from Pune who handles financial matters as the trust's treasurer.

A spiritual guru from Pune who handles financial matters as the trust's treasurer. Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati: Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peetha in Prayagraj.

Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peetha in Prayagraj. Swami Vishwaprasannatirtha Ji Maharaj: The 33rd head of the Pejawar Math in Udupi, Karnataka.

The 33rd head of the Pejawar Math in Udupi, Karnataka. Yugpurusha Paramananda Giri Maharaj: A prominent spiritual saint in Haridwar.

A prominent spiritual saint in Haridwar. Mahant Dinendra Das: A senior saint of the Nirmohi Akhara of Ayodhya, a key party in the original dispute.

A senior saint of the Nirmohi Akhara of Ayodhya, a key party in the original dispute. Krishna Mohan: RSS worker Krishna Mohan was appointed to this post after the death of Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal.

RSS worker Krishna Mohan was appointed to this post after the death of Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal. K Parasaran: Supreme Court lawyer

Also Read: As probe widens, Ram Temple Trust's Monday meeting to focus on Champat Rai's resignation

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