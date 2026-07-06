Mumbai issues WFH advisory for private firms, half-day for semi-govt offices amid red alert for rain

Mumbai:

Amid a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Monday (July 6) advised private offices in Mumbai to allow employees to work from home, while non-essential and semi-government offices were directed to function only for a half-day, officials said.

According to the advisory, private establishments have been asked to permit employees to work from home wherever feasible, while employees of government and semi-government offices, except those engaged in essential services, have been granted a half-day afternoon. "In view of the current weather situation, SDMA has issued directions for Mumbai only: Private offices are advised to allow Work From Home wherever possible. Non-essential Government offices will observe a half-day," SDMA said in a post on X.

'Red' alert in Mumbai for rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds. The MeT office upgraded the warning from 'orange' to 'red' alert in the morning after observing changes in weather conditions. It also predicted occasional strong winds gusting up to 70-80 kmph over the region.

The IMD warned that intense rainfall could inundate low-lying and urban areas, trigger flash floods and riverine flooding in some catchments, and cause water to flow over roads and bridges. The department also cautioned that weak trees could be uprooted, old and poorly maintained structures could collapse, and landslides, mudslides, and rock falls could occur in vulnerable areas.

Rough sea conditions and squally weather were likely along the Konkan coast. Road, rail, air, and ferry services could face disruptions, while essential civic services such as water and electricity supply could also be affected, the IMD said.

BMC appeals to avoid venturing out

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to residents to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary and to maintain a safe distance from trees, dilapidated buildings, hoardings, electric poles and other vulnerable structures.

As a precautionary measure, the civic body has also advised people not to park vehicles under trees and to stay away from beaches and waterlogged areas.

According to the BMC, nearly 15,000 officials and employees from the civic body and other government agencies have been deployed across Mumbai, while senior officials are continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating emergency response measures.

The civic body has further urged citizens not to pay heed to rumours and to rely only on official advisories issued by the administration and disaster management authorities. It also asked residents to strictly follow all safety guidelines and contact the BMC helpline 1916 for immediate assistance in case of any emergency.

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