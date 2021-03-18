Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Gujarat: Schools ordered to shut in 8 municipal corporations, exams postponed

Schools in at least eight municipal corporations of Gujarat have been ordered to shut till April 10, in view of the current coronavirus situation. Examinations that were scheduled to begin Friday onward will now take place in April, the Gujarat government said in its order.

Online classes and examinations will continue, it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the state government had decided to increase the number of daily testing and vaccination besides putting special focus

on contact tracing and increasing the number of micro-containment areas wherever necessary.

During a core committee meeting under the chairmanship of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, it was decided to assign the responsibility of four metros in the state - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot - to senior officers to offer guidance to the local bodies.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad civic body has decided to shut its city bus service- AMTS and BRTS. Public gardens, as well as zoo, lakefront, and

Sabarmati riverfront have also been closed for the public.

Gujarat Wednesday reported 1,122 new COVID-19 cases, out of which the four districts of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and vadodara alone accounted for 850 cases.

