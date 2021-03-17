Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI Has PM Modi ordered closure of schools/colleges, cancellation of exams? Here's the truth

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic began, rumor-mongering has been at an all-time high. Soon after India began the "unlock" phase, claims of an imminent "lockdown" had surfaced. This time around, a post circulating on social media has claimed that the government has ordered the closure of schools/colleges and cancellation of examinations, in wake of the fresh spike in coronavirus infections.

CLAIM

According to the claim, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a high-level meeting with all the states, has ordered the closure of schools and colleges. Moreover, the claim further said that directions have been issued to cancel all examinations as well.

TRUTH

The government, however, has dismissed the claims. It said that no directions were issued to shut schools/colleges or cancel examinations in the country. Such decisions are taken by the state governments, the government further said.

