DU Admission 2021 begins tomorrow: List of important documents, direct link here

DU Admission 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) admission process for undergraduate (UG) courses is going to start from Monday (October 4) at 10 am. The admissions will be done on the basis of the first cut off list released on October 1. Aspirants will have to select courses and colleges as per their eligibility at the official website of DU -- du.ac.in.

As many as 4.34 lakh (4,38,696) candidates applied to seek admission in nearly 70,000 vacant seats of Delhi University colleges this year. With 1,15,928 applications from Delhi, 55,617 from Uttar Pradesh, 37,743 from Haryana, 16,704 from Bihar and 11,562 from Rajasthan.

DU Admission 2021: Important documents

Candidates will have to keep the following documents handy to secure admission to DU:

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 10 Board examination certificate

Class 12 mark sheet

Class 12 provisional certificate/original certificate

Conduct certificate

Category (SC/ST/PWD/CW/KM) certificate

OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate

Migration certificate

Transfer certificate

Two passport size self-attested photographs

DU Admission 2021: Colleges with 100% cut off

Sri Ram College for Commerce for Economics Honours and B.Com Honors Hindu College for Political Science Honours and BCom Ramjas College for Political Science Honours SGTB Khalsa College for BCom Hansraj College for Computer Science Honours Deen Dayal Upadhyay College for Computer Science Honours Jesus and Mary College for Psychology Honours

DU Admission 2021: ABVP's helpline number

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has issued college-wise helpline numbers. To assist the students, a centralised helpline number 011-27662725 and WhatsApp number -- 9818459062 -- have also been made operational, a statement from the students' organisation said.

