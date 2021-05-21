CBSE to train 5 million youth as 'Young Warrior' in fight against Covid-19

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL The participants will also get a certificate for their role played to combat Covid-19.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) aims to train 5 million young people to combat Covid-19, as a part of their 'Young Warrior' campaign. The board urged school leaders to encourage any student/ tecaher between in the age group 10 and 30 years of to join this movement, and safeguard themselves, their families, their communities, and the country.

According to CBSE, the young warriors will be assigned a series of tasks from vaccine registration, access to health and essential services, Covid appropriate behaviours, myth-busting. “YoungWarrior is a nationwide movement to engage five million young people to lead action against COVID-19 and impact 50 million people,” read a CBSE statement issued on May 21.

The movement is a joint initiative of the CBSE, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, YuWaah-UNICEF and a multi-stakeholder consortium of over 950 partners

Young Warrior movement: How to join

Step 1: Type on WhatsApp- YWA and send it to +91 96504 14141, or give a missed call to 080-66019225

Step 2: Once the participants join in, they can motivate 10 or more young people (10-30 yrs) to join the movement

Step 3: Pledge to take action against COVID-19 by posting message with the phrase 'I am a #youngwarrior' on social media

Step 4: Tag atleast 5 friends on every post.

The tasks will be hosted in 10 regional languages for the ease of participants and citizens. The first is a technology-based chat-bot platform called UReport (WhatsApp YWA to +91 9650414141).

The second is an interactive voice response (IVR)-based platform (missed call to 08066019225) for young people who may not have WhatsApp or internet and the third is through community radio for those who have no access to phones or internet, the CBSE statement mentioned.

This will be supported by a knowledge and learning hub (prachicp.com/youngwarriors/) with indexed state-specific information tools and blended learning modules that are adolescent and youth-friendly. The positive stories will be promoted and shared on social media through partners and influencers.

The participants will also get a certificate for their role played to combat Covid-19.

