AICTE releases academic calendar 2021-22, check schedule

The All Indian Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has released the tentaive academic calendar for the academic session 2021-22. As per the schedule, the classes for the first-year engineering students need to be commenced by September 15. The first round of counselling for the allotment of seats will be completed by August 31. The last date for the commencement of classes for existing students is September 1.

For PGDM/PGCM institutions, the last date for admission is July 10, while for the open and distance learning/online learning mode the last date for admission to the first session is September 1, while February 1, 2022 for the second session.

Also, the varsities and boards have to complete their affiliation process by July 15, and the process of grant of approval for the institutions needs to be completed by June 30.

For further details on exam schedule, candidates can visit the official website- aicte-india.org.

