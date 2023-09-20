Will NEET PG 2023 cutoff be reduced? Check all latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NMC will soon revise NEET PG 2023 cut off percentile, according to a latest media report.

NEET PG 2023 cutoff, NEET PG 2023 revised cut off date: The National Medical Commission (NMC) will soon reduce the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate), or NEET PG 2023 cutoff. This information has been shared by NMC member Dr. Harish Gupta.

According to a news report published by Indian Express, Dr. Harish Gupta discussed about the reduction in the NEET PG 2023 cutoff. However, the official has not confirmed when the commission will announce the reduced NEET PG cutoff or what the revised cutoff will be.

He stated that a reduction in the cutoff will not lower the quality of education and will not compromise medical education because students come after qualifying a rigorous syllabus for MBBS. He further stated that the MBBS syllabus is created in a way that meets the nation's medical needs.

ALSO READ | NEET PG 2023 Counselling: MCC releases eligibility criteria for appearing in stray vacancy round, notice here

NEET PG 2023 cutoff will be revised, says report

As mentioned earlier, according to a news report published by the Indian Express, an NMC member official confirmed that the reduction in the NEET PG 2023 cutoff will take place in response to the medical associations demand. The medical associations, including the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA), have asked for the cutoff to be lowered by 30 percent.

What is the current NEET PG 2023 cutoff percentile?

Presently, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) cutoff percentile for general category candidates is set at 50 percent, for PwD categories at 45 percent, and for reserved categories at 40 percent.

NEET PG 2023: When will round three seat allotment results be declared?

The National Medical Commission (NMC) is yet to announce the NEET PG 2023 round 3 seat allotment result, which was initially scheduled to be out on September 16. It is expected that the commission will release the NEET PG 2023 results along with the revised cutoff. However, there is no official confirmation of the release of results or the revised cutoff.

ALSO READ | When will NEET PG 2023 round 3 allotment result be released?

Indian Medical Association (IMA) writes a letter to Health minister

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written a letter to the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare on September 13 regarding the revision of the cutoff criteria for NEET PG 2023. The association has also posted a copy of the letter on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The IMA requested the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare to reconsider the cut-off criteria to include a larger number of students in Postgraduate programs and reduce seat wastage.