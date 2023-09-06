WBJEEB Result 2023 out for ANM & GNM courses; check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV WBJEEB ANM GNM Result 2023 announced

WBJEEB Result 2023, WBJEEB ANM and GNM Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) has announced the results of the ANM & GNM-2023 for admission into ANM(R) & GNM courses in various Institutes in the State of West Bengal today, September 7. The candidates who appeared in the ANM & GNM-2023 entrance exam can download their rank cards from the official web sites, wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.

The commission has already uploaded the ANM GNM-2023, Final Answer Keys on September 5 after thorough post-examination internal review and review of candidates’ challenges received. Candidates can now download their rank cards by following the easy steps given below.

WBJEEB ANM and GNM Courses result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of WBJEEB, wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Rank Card for ANM & GNM 2023'

It will take you to the login window where you need to put your application number, date of birth, security pin and click on the sign in button

WBJEEB ANM and GNM Courses result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and save WBJEEB ANM and GNM Courses result 2023 for future reference

