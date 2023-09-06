Wednesday, September 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. WBJEEB Result 2023 out for ANM & GNM courses; check direct link

WBJEEB Result 2023 out for ANM & GNM courses; check direct link

WBJEEB ANM GNM Result 2023 has been announced by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board today, September 4. Check how to download result, final answer keys and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2023 14:01 IST
WBJEEB ANM GNM Result 2023, WB ANM GNM Result 2023 Link, WB ANM GNM Result 2023, wbjeeb.nic.in Rank
Image Source : INDIA TV WBJEEB ANM GNM Result 2023 announced

WBJEEB Result 2023, WBJEEB ANM and GNM Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) has announced the results of the ANM & GNM-2023 for admission into ANM(R) & GNM courses in various Institutes in the State of West Bengal today, September 7. The candidates who appeared in the ANM & GNM-2023 entrance exam can download their rank cards from the official web sites, wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. 

The commission has already uploaded the ANM GNM-2023, Final Answer Keys on September 5 after thorough post-examination internal review and review of candidates’ challenges received. Candidates can now download their rank cards by following the easy steps given below. 

ALSO READ | DU Admission 2023: Delhi University to declare vacant seats for spot admission for UG, BTech courses tomorrow

WBJEEB ANM and GNM Courses result 2023: How to download?

  • Visit the official website of WBJEEB, wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'Rank Card for ANM & GNM 2023'
  • It will take you to the login window where you need to put your application number, date of birth, security pin and click on the sign in button
  • WBJEEB ANM and GNM Courses result 2023 will appear on the screen
  • Download and save WBJEEB ANM and GNM Courses result 2023 for future reference

WBJEEB ANM and GNM Courses result 2023 direct download link

ALSO READ | Delhi govt asks Education Department employees to be on standby during G20 summit 2023, details here

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News