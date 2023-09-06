WBJEEB Result 2023 out for ANM & GNM courses; check direct link

WBJEEB Result 2023, WBJEEB ANM and GNM Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) has announced the results of the ANM & GNM-2023 for admission into ANM(R) & GNM courses in various Institutes in the State of West Bengal today, September 7. The candidates who appeared in the ANM & GNM-2023 entrance exam can download their rank cards from the official web sites, wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.
The commission has already uploaded the ANM GNM-2023, Final Answer Keys on September 5 after thorough post-examination internal review and review of candidates’ challenges received. Candidates can now download their rank cards by following the easy steps given below.
WBJEEB ANM and GNM Courses result 2023: How to download?
- Visit the official website of WBJEEB, wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'Rank Card for ANM & GNM 2023'
- It will take you to the login window where you need to put your application number, date of birth, security pin and click on the sign in button
- WBJEEB ANM and GNM Courses result 2023 will appear on the screen
- Download and save WBJEEB ANM and GNM Courses result 2023 for future reference
WBJEEB ANM and GNM Courses result 2023 direct download link
