WBJEE 2024: Registration process starts at wbjeeb.nic.in, check eligibility, fee, how to apply

WBJEE 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is now accepting online registrations for WBJEE 2024, for the academic session 2024-2025. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and are interested in appearing for the exam can register themselves on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The last date for submitting the application form is January 31, 2024.

According to the official schedule, the tentative date for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination is April 28, 2024. The admit cards for the exam will be released on April 18. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - the first shift from 11 AM to 1 PM and the second shift from 2 PM to 4 PM. Candidates should take note that the test will be held once a year, and there will be no further exam under any circumstances for those who cannot appear on the scheduled date and time.

Who qualifies to apply for the WBJEE 2024 exam?

The candidates who have passed class 10th and 12th exams or are appearing for the same can apply. There are different criteria as per the course, one is applying to appear for. Candidates are advised to refer to the official website for more details.

What is the minimum age requirement for applying to the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination?

There is no upper age limit, the lower age limit for the exam is 17 years as of December 3, 2024. However, for admission to the degree-level Marine Engineering course, the upper age limit is 25 years.

How to apply for WBJEE 2024 exam?

Go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the notification link, 'Online Application Form Submission for WBJEE 2024' under candidates activity board available on homepage

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to click on the 'new candidate registration'

It will redirect you to the instructions page

Read the instructions carefully and proceed with the registration form

Provide your details such as name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, gender etc

Then, the candidate has to choose a password, security question etc. and submit

An application number will be generated. Candidates have to use this application number and password for subsequent login

Fill out the application form providing essential details such as personal details, qualification details, contact details, exam city details, uploading of scanned images etc.

Make an application fee

Download and take printout of the confirmation page after successfully fee payment

Direct link to apply online

What is the WBJEE 2024 exam fee?

Male candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs. 500, female and SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/TFW Male candidates will have to pay Rs. 400, while SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/TFW Female candidates and third Gender candidates will have to pay Rs. 300. All category candidates will have to pay the Bank’s Service Charges as applicable.