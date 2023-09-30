UP DElEd 2023 round 3 allotment result declared, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP DElEd 2023 round 3 allotment result

UP DElEd Result 2023: The Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh has declared the round 3 allotment result for state's Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023. Aspirants who have appeared for the UP DElEd counselling can check the round 3 allotment result on the official website at updeled.gov.in.

Candidates will have to key in their registration number or roll number, date of birth and provided captcha to access and download the UP DElEd 2023 round 3 result. As per the official release, a total of 9,089 candidates have been allotted seats for the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) and 5,172 candidates have been allotted seats for private colleges against the UP DElEd 2023 round 3 allotment.

A total of 29,890 candidates have filled choices, of which a total of 28,517 applicants have been allotted seats and the applications of 1,373 candidates have been rejected by the authorities. Shortlisted candidates will have to report at the allotted college with the required document and seat allotment order within the stipulated timeline.

UP DElEd 2023 Round 3 Allotment Result: How to Check

Visit the official website, updeled.gov.in

Go to the 'UP DELEd Addmission' web page and select the seat allotment result tab

A new window will appear on the screen

Candidates are required to key in their credentials and click on the 'submit' button

UP DElEd 2023 round 3 allotment result will appear on the screen

Download the allotment order PDF and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: UP DElEd 2023 Round 3 Allotment Result