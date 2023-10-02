UGC NET December 2023 Session: Registration begins at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, check how to apply, exam date, more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET December 2023 exam registration opens

UGC NET December 2023 Session: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the University Grants Commission- National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December Session 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the online mode at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The last date for submission of application form is October 28.

According to the official schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET 2023 exam in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in December 2023 for 'Junior Research Fellowship' and eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' in 83 courses.

UGC NET December 2023 Session: How to apply

Visit the official website of UGC, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, ' UGC NET December 2023 Session registration'

Register yourself by providing the necessary information

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and download the application form

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

UGC NET December 2023 Session: Application Fee

Candidates from the general category are required to pay Rs. 1,150 as an application fee while candidates from EWS and OBC category are required to pay Rs. 600. The application fee for SC, ST, and third-gender applicants is Rs. 325.

UGC NET December 2023 Session: Important dates

Submission of Online Application Form - 30 September 2023 to 28 October 2023 (up to 05:00 P.M.)

The last date for submission of the Examination fee - 29 October 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form - 30 – 31 October 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M)

Announcement of City of Exam Centre - Last week of November 2023

Downloading of Admit Card from NTA Website - First week of December 2023

Dates of Examination - 6 December 2023 to 22 December 2023

The official notice reads, 'In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for UGC NET December 2023, he/she may contact on 011 - 40759000 /011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in For further clarification related to the UGC NET December 2023.