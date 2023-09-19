UGC NET June 2024 dates announced, complete schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET June 2024 date announced

UGC NET June 2024: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2024) for June session will be held between June 10 to 21. The National Testing Agency, NTA will administer the UGC NET June 2024 application process on the official website, nta.ac.in. As per the official release, the NTA will declare the UGC NET result three weeks after the conclusion of the exam.

The NET exam is held twice a year in June and December cycle. NTA conducts the UGC-NET examination to determine the eligibility of aspirants for Assistant Professor as well as Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges. The eligibility for JRF or Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET.

UGC NET June 2024 Dates (Tentative)

UGC NET June 2024 notification: February 2024

February 2024 UGC NET June 2024 exam date: June 10 to 21. 2024

June 10 to 21. 2024 UGC NET June 2024 application: February/March 2024

The examination will be held online in Computer Based Test (CBT) format for 83 subjects. The last session of UGC NET 2023 examination was held in two phases in a span of nine days in 18 shifts in 181 cities across the country.