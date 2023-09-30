UGC NET December 2023 Application form released; apply at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET December 2023 Application form

UGC NET December 2023 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registrations for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023. Candidates willing to apply for the UGC NET 2023 December session exam can fill in the application form on the official website-- ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The last date to apply online is October 28 (5 PM).

NTA will conduct the UGC NET December 2023 exam from December 6 to 22, 2023. The exam will be held online in computer based test (CBT) format for a duration of 180 minutes (3 hours) and there will be no break between Paper 1 and Paper 2. The examination will be organised in two shifts-- first shift will be held in the morning from 9 AM to 12 Noon, whereas the second shift will be conducted in the evening session from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Candidates from general category will have to pay Rs 1,150 as an examination fee. Applicants from general-EWS and OBC-NCL categories will have to pay Rs 600, whereas SC, ST, and PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 325 as an examination fee.

UGC NET December 2023: Dates

Registration date: September 30 to October 28, 2023

September 30 to October 28, 2023 Last date to pay exam fee: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Application form correction: October 30 to October 31, 2023

October 30 to October 31, 2023 Intimation of exam city centres: To be intimidated later

To be intimidated later UGC NET December 2023 admit card: To be intimidated later

To be intimidated later Exam date: December 6 to December 22, 2023

December 6 to December 22, 2023 UGC NET result 2023: January 10, 2024

UGC NET Application Form 2023 December Session: Online Registration Steps

Visit the official website of NTA at ugcnet.nta.nic.in Click on the 'UGC NET December 2023 application form' link on the homepage Complete basic registration and generate login credentials Re-login and proceed to fill in the UGC NET application form, Upload the required documents and make payment of the application fee Finally, submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link: UGC NET Application Form 2023 December Session

About UGC NET Exam

National Testing Agency conducts the National Eligibility Test on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.